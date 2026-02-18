Anambra CP Sues For Peace, Morals As Lent, Ramadan Begin

Anambra State Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu has charged Christians and Muslims to embrace peace and morals during the seasons of Lent and Ramadan.

This is coming as the Police Command celebrates this year’s Ash Wednesday and Ramadan seasons at the Headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

According to the press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga; “In the memorial of Ash Wednesday and Ramadan memorial today 18th February 2026 in Anambra State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, urges Christian and Muslim faithful, especially in Anambra State to align their faith together to pray for the nation and sustain the message of peace by showing values of love, forgiveness, and tolerance among each other”

“Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a period of 40 days of prayer, fasting, and repentance leading up to Easter. It’s a time for Christians to reflect on their mortality, sinfulness and need for salvation”

” Similarly, Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting and spiritual growth for Muslims, during which they abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset. Both Ash Wednesday and Ramadan share common themes of repentance, self-reflection, and spiritual growth”

“The highlights of the memorial include the celebration of the church service at the Command Headquarters and application of Ashes on the forehead of the faithful” the statement read.