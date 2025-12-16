Anambra CP Sets Up Monitoring Team Against Illegal Arrests

The Anambra State Police Command has established a special monitoring team to curb illegal arrests by officers from other divisions and commands, following complaints from traders at the Onitsha Main Market.

Traders had expressed concerns that police officers from outside the market’s jurisdiction were carrying out arrests without consulting either market leaders or officers stationed in the area. In response, Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu warned that all law enforcement activities must be coordinated with the divisional police under whose jurisdiction the action is taking place.

The disclosure was made during a working visit to the Onitsha Main Market, where CP Orutugu also held a security and consultative meeting with market leaders to foster collaboration and maintain security across markets in the state.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner officially commissioned the newly renovated Onitsha Main Market Police Division, which had been destroyed by fire on March 21, 2023. The renovation was sponsored by market leadership.

Addressing the complaints of traders, CP Orutugu described the practice of making arrests in a division without reporting to the local station as a “height of unprofessionalism and irresponsibility.” He outlined proper procedures, emphasizing that officers must first report to the Divisional Police Station in the area, identify themselves, and state their mission before any arrests are made.

The Commissioner further announced that the newly established monitoring team will check the excesses of officers operating outside their jurisdiction, warning that offenders would face the law. He also provided his phone number to market leaders for immediate communication in case of incidents.

CP Orutugu decried the “politics of markets,” urging traders to focus on commerce and avoid mixing business with political conflicts, noting that Anambra State is widely known for its thriving trading culture.