Anambra CP/Retired DIG Clash Over Alleged Defamation

…As DIG Threatens Court Action

The duo of Anambra Police Commissioner Mr Aderemi Adeoye and the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ozo Celestine Okoye are currently on war path following a release signed by the Commissioner where he linked Okoye with the allegations against the Head of Blue Shield Security outfit Ozo Jeff Nweke of land grabbing and other forms of criminality.

Adeoye further in that release reported that a police pistol was taken from a policeman by the Security outfit but was returned to the Command by the retired DIG Celestine Okoye.

According to the release by Adeoye, “Ozo Jeff Nweke, an Ozo title holder in Awka is the founder of Blue Shield Security Company. His operatives are armed with Pump Action Guns. For years, his operatives and the Police in CPS and ‘B’ Divisions in Awka conduct a joint patrol of the metropolis”

“Curiously this did not stem the tide of cult-related killings until the Command launched an all-out war against cultists in the City which led to arrest and arraignment in court of not less than 40 suspected cultists who were remanded to Prison custody before normalcy was restored”

“Infact a notorious cult killer arrested by operatives of this Command confessed on video that they killed an operative of the Blue Shield Security Company sometime last year because he belonged to a rival cult group!”

“In the last three months after my assumption of duty as Command CP, I have received several petitions from various communities in Anambra State accusing Ozo Jeff Nweke of using armed operatives of his Blue Shield Security Company for land grabbing. I referred all to State CID, Awka headed by DCP Akin Fakorede for investigation”

Investigation into the cases indicted him for using his armed operatives to seize lands belonging to individuals and communities including Nibo and Enugwu Agidi which share boundaries with Awka where Ozo Jeff is from”

“On one occasion his operatives shot a Policeman from Delta Command and stole his pistol. He had accompanied his Principal to visit his property in one of the areas where Ozo Jeff grabbed land.

“When CID Operatives who were already investigating the land grab case which is made a crime by laws of Anambra State responded to the scene, Blue Shield guards opened fire on the Team.

“They were however overwhelmed by the Police Team, disarmed, arrested and detained. They have been arraigned in court”

“I gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Blue Shield company for the recovery of the stolen Police Pistol or else we would close down the company. DIG Celestine Okoye (Rtd) a friend and associate of Ozo Jeff Nweke called me and I explained to him the reason for the ultimatum. In the evening of that day, DIG Celestine Okoye called me to his house in Awka and handed over the stolen Pistol to me. I handed it to DC CID whom I called to accompany me as a witness since he was the one handling the investigation”

“When I approved charge in the land grabbing case Ozo Jeff had with Nibo people, he rushed to Abuja in a bid to have the case taken over by Force CID with a view to escaping justice. DIG Force CID rather than taking over the case called for the duplicate Case File for a review in line with IGP’s policy on transfer of cases. At the end of the review this Command was directed by DIG Force CID to carry on with the investigation”

“Ozo Jeff Nweke and operatives of his company have been charged to court in three different cases, one at the Federal High Court and two at the State High Court”

“Despite being served with arraignment notices he has refused to appear in court. We will be applying for a Bench Warrant for his arrest at the next sitting”

“These are the background details to his current media campaign of blackmail against DCP Akin Fakorede and the State CID, Awka whom he is accusing of corruption ostensibly for not siding with his criminal escapades”

“In a video clip he released alleging that one of the IPOs Inspr Monday demanded N20m bribe from him and accepted a N100,000 offer, it was actually a set up against the unwary police officer”

“In the early days of investigation when Ozo Jeff was invited for questioning he feigned serious illness”

“This made DC CID direct the Inspector to go and record his statement in his office in order not to stall the investigation”

“The detective did not go alone. He was accompanied by a female detective. Still, the suspect did not make any statement. Instead, he promised to come to the CID the next day to do the needful”

“He handed a wad of notes to the detective which he said was to cover their transport costs. Inspr Monday even bowed to thank him in the video clip. That was not consistent with a person who demanded N20m bribe as claimed by the blackmailer*.

“When the video failed to trend or win public sympathy for the crime suspect he resorted to hiring people for sponsored protests against the Command targeting DCP Akin Fakorede, Inspr Monday and the CID”

SIB operatives monitored the motley hired crowd who took off for the protest to State CID Awka from the house of Ozo Jeff Nweke. They were issued with placards and banners prepared by this fugitive from justice”

In his reaction, Ozo Okoye said, “What makes me a friend and associate of a man he (CP) has described as a land grabber?

“The man he is describing as my friend and associate is far less of age. Don’t mind my looks, I’m close to 70. What wrong did I do that when I learnt that a police pistol was stolen from a policeman, I made calls and was able to get them the pistol.

“I’m a respected senior citizen. I was in the police force, and when I learnt that something regarding my Awka indigene has to do with the police, should I not have intervened?

“When I called the owner of Blue Shield security company over that pistol, he was in Egypt, but I prevailed on him and the pistol was brought to me here at home, and I called the CP, and he came, and I handed it over to him. What wrong did I commit?”

“I have been receiving messages from people all over the world, sending the CP’s message to me, and how he was dragging my name. A man he has described as a land grabber, and all sorts of names, he is now saying that the same man is my friend and associate. He has to come and defend this in court.

“I have called the IG about this. I have instructed my lawyer to immediately write the CP. We are giving him 21 days to tender an apology. I served in the same force without blemish and retired as a DIG.

“He can not stain my name at this point. I heard he is retiring by January, even if he retires, he will answer to those allegations as a private citizen, and that will be better,” he added.