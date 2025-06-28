Anambra CP Presents N8m Insurance To Families Of 13 Fallen Officers

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has presented a total of ₦8 million to the families of thirteen police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This development comes as the command also announced the recovery of the lifeless body of an alleged kidnap victim in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the honored officers include an Inspector who was mistakenly shot by a fellow officer at a police observation point along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, near Danaks Fuel Station, as well as 12 others.

“Consequently, the CP presented cheques worth over ₦8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) to 13 families of the late police officers under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes,” the statement read.

Ikenga explained that the initiative, spearheaded by the Inspector-General of Police, aims to provide support to families of officers who died in active service and to encourage serving officers to remain committed to their duties, knowing their welfare and that of their families are a priority for the Force.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, CP Orutugu commended the Inspector-General of Police for his continued efforts in improving the welfare of police personnel. He urged the families to invest the funds wisely in ventures that can ease the financial burden left behind by their loved ones’ passing.

The Commissioner also charged officers of the command to intensify efforts in maintaining law and order across the state.

On the recovery of a body in Nimo, the police spokesperson said:

“Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command in the early hours of June 23, 2025, recovered the lifeless body of an alleged kidnapped victim in Nimo. The Command has intensified efforts to arrest the suspects behind this heinous crime.”

The victim, identified as Mr. Ozor Augustine Chido, was reportedly abducted on the morning of June 19, 2025, at his piggery farm in Nimo.

“Despite active efforts to rescue the victim, his body was tragically discovered on June 23 near his farm,” Ikenga noted.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue. The Command expressed condolences to the family and community of the deceased and assured the public that it would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.