Anambra CP Presents N33m Cheques As Police Assurance, Welfare Scheme

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has presented cheques of over N33 million to 54 officers as part of the Group Life Assurance Scheme and Inspector General Family Welfare Schemes.

The scheme represents the unwavering determination of the Nigerian Police to guarantee the welfare of officers and men and that of their respective families who paid the supreme price in the service to the country.

Recall that the IGP had introduced the welfare scheme as a morale booster for officers and men in the line of duty.

Making the presentation during a lecture on effective policing during the Christmas and New Year celebrations at the Command Headquarters Awka, CP Orutugu charged officers and men to be alive to their responsibilities in the discharge of their lawful duties.

Addressing top police officers at the lecture, Orutugu noted that reiterated the resolve of the IGP in ensuring hitch-free celebration while the season lasts.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga;

“The CP opened the session by conveying the Inspector-General of Police’s commendation to officers and men of the Command for their professionalism and exemplary conduct during the recently concluded Governorship Election”.

“He further charged all strategic officers to intensify proactive policing measures as the Yuletide season approaches.

“This follows operational briefings received from Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and heads of tactical units”

“CP Orutugu emphasised the need for Strengthened Intelligence-driven Operations, Increased Visibility Policing, More Robust Patrol Systems, and Strict adherence to the Command’s Anti-Crime Operational Plan, all designed to ensure a peaceful and secure festive season across Anambra State”

“He urged Commanders to remain vigilant, professional, and Community-oriented, and to respond swiftly and decisively to any emerging security concerns”

“In a related development, the Commissioner of Police presented cheques amounting to ₦33,158,545.65 to fifty-four (54) beneficiaries under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme”.

“The gesture demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Police High Command to the welfare of officers and the families of those who paid the supreme price in the line of duty”

*The CP reassured residents of the Command’s readiness to provide effective security throughout the Yuletide period and called on the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities promptly, “the statement read.