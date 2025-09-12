Anambra CP Presents ₦59.1m Insurance Cheques To Families Of Fallen Officers

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on Thursday convened a high-level security meeting with Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as part of renewed efforts to bolster safety across the state.

The strategic session, held at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, focused on reviewing operational frameworks, strengthening intelligence-driven policing, and assessing the progress of ongoing investigations.

Addressing the officers, CP Orutugu emphasised discipline, professionalism, and community partnership as essential pillars of effective policing. He charged commanders to intensify visibility patrols, surveillance, and intelligence sharing, with a view to consolidating recent gains in the fight against crime.

A major highlight of the meeting was the presentation of cheques worth ₦59,186,177.62 under the Inspector-General of Police’s Group Life Insurance/Family Welfare scheme to 38 families of officers who died in active service.

The Commissioner described the gesture as a testament to the Force leadership’s commitment to personnel welfare and a recognition of the ultimate sacrifices made by fallen heroes.

In addition, CP Orutugu extended personal financial support to the family of an Inspector who lost his life while repelling insurgents in Aguata, assuring them that their loved one’s bravery will remain etched in the annals of the Command.

Reassuring residents of the Command’s determination to protect lives and property, the Commissioner urged Ndi Anambra to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information that would aid in tackling crime.