Anambra CP Orutugu Bags Prestigious African Icon Award

A Lagos-based Media outfit, Freshfacts magazine, on Tuesday conferred the African icon award on the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, in recognition of his outstanding performance in policing the state.

Presenting the award to the Police Commissioner at the State Police Headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, the publisher of the magazine, Dr Oyomah Iyke Monday, described Orutugu as an icon of hope and justice within the Nigeria Police.

According to Dr Oyomah, the State Commissioner of Police has demonstrated tremendous capacity in policing and reforming police operations in Anambra State.

Oyomah, who is also the National Coordinator of Eye on Security, stated that as a journalist, he has closely followed the trends in Anambra State, particularly during the violent periods marked by kidnapping, cult-related wars, and other crimes. He credited Orutugu for calming the situation significantly.

“With the arrival of CP Ikioye Orutugu, many criminals and those with criminal intent have fled the state. The incidences of killing, kidnapping, and all forms of violent crimes have been greatly reduced,” he said.

He noted that previously, visitors to Anambra were apprehensive of both criminals and the police. However, today, the Anambra State Police are well-refined and well-behaved.

“The Commissioner has integrated himself with the people of the state. Looking at his level of integration, one would think he is an indigene of Anambra,” he said.

Shortly after receiving the award, Commissioner Orutugu urged everyone to carry out his duties with utmost integrity and excellence.

“Whatever you do, do it well, especially if it concerns the development of society, because your efforts will eventually be rewarded.

“Just today alone, I have received three awards from different groups. Sometimes, I ask myself what I did to deserve these honours, but when I reflect on the journey I have survived as a police officer, I realise I truly deserve them.

“I have served meritoriously in different capacities within the police force and have distinguished myself. I have been through challenging operations, whether on water or in the bushes, and have emerged without stain, displaying both decency and strong character. Looking at the number of awards coming to me at this time, I give God all the glory and am very grateful to Him,” Orutugu added.

“At that time, I accepted any assignment without any anticipation of anything and today, those efforts are being recognised,” he stated

The group also honoured the state police command spokesman, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, with an Award of Outstanding Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the country.

Oyomah described Ikenga as a police spokesman with distinction, carrying all the stakeholders in managing the police image in the state.

According to him, the Anambra State police spokesman has distinguished himself as one of the greatest spokesmen in the Nigerian police who needs to be celebrated.