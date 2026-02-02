Anambra CP Meets With Police Top Hierarchy Ahead Of Today’s Stay-At-Home

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, yesterday held a closed door meeting with all the Area and Tactical Commanders in a bid to ensure a free end to the Monday stay at home protest in the area.

Similarly the Command has commenced manhunt for social media instigators who have been spreading unfounded and false narratives aimed at instilling fears and apprehension among members of the public.

The Command expressed dismay over the false information being peddled by miscreants assuring the public that its dragnets are already after the perpetrators.’

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command is battle ready to take on any person or group of persons found to be frustrating the end to the stay at home, noting that they would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“As the Commissioner of Police holds an emergency closed-door meeting with Area Commanders and Tactical Commanders” “Following the security assessment of the implications or otherwise of full resumption of all social/commercial and official activities in Anambra State on Mondays, the Police Command has identified a deliberate, recurring pattern of coordinated social media posts aimed at spreading fear, misinformation, and bigotry among the public.

“These misleading narratives are intended to cause panic, undermine public confidence, and disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the State. “However, the Command notes with confidence that Anambra people have remained vigilant, discerning, and united, refusing to succumb to such divisive narratives.”

The Command noted that the sharing of relevant and important information is key towards stemming the activities of the miscreants. “The resilience, cooperation, and timely sharing of credible information by residents continues to play a critical role in sustaining public order and safety” “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, in response to these developments today, February 1, convened an emergency closed-door security meeting with all Area Commanders and Tactical Commanders at the Police Headquarters Awka.”