Anambra CP Laments Moral Decay Among Children

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has lamented the growing moral decadence among today’s children, insisting that God did not create them to behave the way they currently do.

Orutugu also expressed concern that many women no longer fulfill their traditional roles in raising responsible and upright children.

He made these remarks during a courtesy visit by the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN) to his office in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to Orutugu, women play a critical role in shaping the moral fabric of society, but many have abandoned their responsibilities in child-rearing.

“God did not create our children to be the way they are today. Our women are no longer fulfilling their roles, and this is contributing to the moral decay we are witnessing in society. Nowadays, mothers often speak negatively about their children.

“Children are not inherently bad, but the environment they grow up in affects them negatively,” he said.

Highlighting the shift in societal norms, he noted: “In the past, if a child was beaten at school, the mother would first seek to understand why.

“Today, if a child is beaten, the mother immediately goes to war with the teacher and the school without knowing the full context.”

He emphasized that many mothers have lost their moral compass in parenting and called for a return to positive and intentional motherhood.

Orutugu urged mothers to reevaluate their roles and become more involved in their children’s lives in order to foster a better society.

He added that many of the security and moral challenges facing Anambra today can be traced back to parenting failures.

He also encouraged the leadership of UBWFAN to partner with female police officers in the state by offering them skills that could be useful after retirement.

Earlier, the President of UBWFAN, Nkiru Nwagbo, congratulated Orutugu on his appointment as Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

Nwagbo explained that UBWFAN is a non-governmental organization focused on empowering market women and farmers through entrepreneurial initiatives, vocational training, and skill acquisition programs.

“We provide humanitarian services to Nigerians, especially those in Anambra State, to promote the socio-economic development of women through various empowerment programs,” she said.

She noted that UBWFAN focuses on vulnerable groups, including women with disabilities and widows, with the goal of unifying market women and farmers and repositioning them as role models in society.

UBWFAN currently has coordinators and members in all 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State, with over 8,000 women participating in grassroots activities.

Nwagbo appealed for the Commissioner’s support in improving the living standards of women and requested any form of assistance he could provide.

“The critical role your office plays in the success of our programs cannot be overstated,” she said.

She further announced that UBWFAN would be hosting the 21 LGA Market Executive Councils about 500 members in Awka, on April 26, 2025, as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Activities planned include a seminar, the commissioning of the UBWFAN Skills Acquisition Center, widow empowerment initiatives, the coronation of the UBWFAN Queen, and a physical exercise tagged “Walk for Life.”

Nwagbo extended an invitation to CP Orutugu to serve as keynote speaker at the seminar, which will be held under the theme “The Role of Mothers in National Security”—a topic she said aligns well with the Commissioner’s experience and expertise.

