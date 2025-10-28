Anambra CP Fumes Over Decay At Ihiala Area Command

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the deplorable condition of the Ihiala Area Command, describing its current state as “shameful and unacceptable.”

The Commissioner expressed his displeasure during an inspection visit to the Command as part of his ongoing sensitisation tour of police formations across the state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

CP Orutugu lamented the level of destruction and neglect at the facility, questioning how residents could allow such decay to persist after the damage inflicted during the #EndSARS protests.

“It is unbelievable that an area command located in a community blessed with successful and influential individuals could remain in this terrible state, with no visible effort from the people to rebuild what was destroyed,” he said.