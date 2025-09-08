Anambra CP Felicitates With DIG Okolo, On Agbalanze Onitsha Title

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, was yesterday initiated into the Agalanse Society of Onicha Ado n” Idu in Onitsha, Anambra State. This is coming as the state Police Command felicitates with Okolo, describing the title as well deserving for a man that is eminently qualified.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said DIG Okolo has so far distinguished himself in all spheres of human endeavor. “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, congratulates the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, on his successful initiation into the ancient and prestigious Agbalanze Society of Onicha Ado n’Idu Kingdom.

“The Command notes that DIG Ben Okolo’s distinguished service to his community and the Nigeria Police Force has earned him this rare honour, making him one of the few serving policemen to attain such a cultural feat. “The Agbalanze Society, renowned for its ancestral heritage and values of integrity, courage, and community service, symbolises a deep connection to tradition and leadership.

DIG Okolo’s initiation is therefore not only a personal milestone, but a reflection of his lifelong commitment to duty, excellence, and respect for cultural values.

“The event attracted very respected dignitaries including His Excellency Prof Charles Chukuma Soloudo, Governor of Anambra State, Inspector General of Police, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Williams Adebowale, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, AIG Abayomi Oladapo, and other very senior Police Officers and reputable individuals.

“The Anambra State Police Command is proud of this achievement and prays for God’s continuous guidance, wisdom, and strength upon DIG Ben Okolo as he continues to serve the nation and uphold the dignity of his cultural heritage,” he said.