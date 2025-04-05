Anambra CP Deploys Operatives Ahead Of Guber Primaries

Share

As political parties gear up for their gubernatorial primary elections in Anambra State, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has deployed officers and operatives to designated venues to ensure a hitch-free and crime-free process.

Orutugu also urged politicians and aspirants to play by the rules, remain law-abiding, and respect the guidelines laid out for the elections.

He further admonished members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully and within the bounds of the law while encouraging them to report any suspicious or illegal activities to security operatives in their areas.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police addressed strategic officers of the Command on April 4, 2025, emphasizing the importance of professionalism in handling the political exercise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD, during an interaction with strategic officers of the Command on April 4, 2025, acknowledged the commencement of political activities in the State,” the statement read.

“This follows the ongoing preparations for political party primaries where candidates who will serve as flag bearers in the upcoming gubernatorial election are being selected.”

Orutugu advised all officers deployed for election duties to remain professional, apolitical, and neutral in discharging their responsibilities.

“The CP urged all aspirants to adhere strictly to the rules and ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process. To maintain law and order, the Command has strategically deployed personnel and is engaging with stakeholders to prevent potential conflicts.”

“This proactive approach is intended to build public confidence and ensure a smooth voting process.”

The security teams are expected to carry out patrols, surveillance, traffic control, and other duties in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“The CP also called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities,” the statement continued.

For emergency or security service requests, the public is advised to contact the Command Control Room/Situation Room on 07039194332 or reach the PPRO directly at 08039334002.

“The Command is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals, including politicians and their supporters, respect the democratic process,” CP Orutugu assured.

