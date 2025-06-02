Anambra CP Declares War On Attackers Of Personnels, Stations

Share

Following recent attacks on police officers and facilities in Anambra State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has declared a full-scale war on criminal elements, vowing to clamp down on those responsible.

In a media briefing held in Awka, CP Orutugu revealed that the aggressive response has already led to a drastic reduction in attacks on officers and police formations.

He attributed the success to increased synergy between the police, local vigilante groups, and the Agunechemba Security Squad.

“Yes, it has been worrisome, and we have declared a full-scale war on those miscreants attacking our men. We have been going after them,” he said.

The police commissioner further disclosed that all 179 communities in Anambra State have pledged their support in safeguarding police stations and other formations.

“Communities in Anambra State have been supportive in ensuring the safety of our officers. They have voluntarily offered to help protect our police stations,” he added.

CP Orutugu also praised the strong collaboration between the Inspector General of Police and Governor Charles Soludo, describing it as instrumental in the ongoing fight against insecurity.

“I must say that the relationship between the Inspector General of Police and Governor Charles Soludo has been key to our success in fighting crime in Anambra State. If I face any challenge, it is easy for the command to get assistance. Once I inform my IGP, every gray area is addressed swiftly.”

However, he cautioned against complacency, noting that total security perfection is unattainable.

“That is not to say we are there yet. It is not yet Uhuru in crime fighting. I have served in several places, including Darfur and in peacekeeping forces, and I can tell you that perfect security does not exist anywhere in the world. But we keep moving forward,” he said.

