Anambra CP Declare War On Impersonators Of Security Agencies

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has declared war on impersonators of security personnel in the state to curb extortion or compromise security.

CP Orutugu spoke on Tuesday in Awka, following security assessments showing that unauthorised persons have been using police and other security agency uniforms to commit crimes in the state.

He emphasised that security uniforms remained classified government property, and unlawful possession constitutes a criminal offence, adding that impersonators often used the uniforms to commit crimes, intimidate residents, and evade law enforcement scrutiny.

“The Anambra Police Command has introduced new enforcement measures to strengthen public security and curb the misuse of security uniforms,” Orutugu said.

“These directives aim to ensure proper identification of all security personnel on duty and to eliminate the activities of impersonators who endanger public safety.

“Anyone found wearing, selling, or using police or other security agency uniforms, kits, or accessories without authorisation will face immediate arrest and prosecution.”

Orutugu further directed all divisional police officers, tactical teams, and patrol units across the state to intensify visibility policing and verify the identities of personnel during operations.

He urged residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious individuals impersonating security personnel.