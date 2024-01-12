New Telegraph

January 12, 2024
Anambra CP Confirms Burning Of Igwe Isseke Palace

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Aderemi Adeoye has confirmed the raising of the Palace of Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife of Isseke Community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Adeoye explained that the Gunmen were those fleeing from Ihiala town following the security operatives by the joint task force on security in the state.

He noted that Isseke is closer to Imo State a neighbouring State, adding that officers and men of the command are on top of the situation to fish out the perpetrators.

