Anambra CP Commends Officers Over Conduct Of Guber Primaries

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has commended officers and men of the Command deployed for security duties during the just-concluded governorship primary elections across the State.

While lauding their performance, Orutugu noted that despite the commendable efforts, more needs to be done to sustain peace and ensure law and order in the build-up to the main elections.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday, Orutugu praised the personnel for their professionalism and commitment during the sensitive political exercise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, on Sunday, April 6, 2025, commended the officers of the Anambra State Police Command, especially those deployed for the recently concluded national assignment involving the process of electing flagbearers for the governorship elections of various political parties in the State,” the statement read.

He, however, cautioned that the task of maintaining peace is far from over, particularly as political campaigns and the general elections approach.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for continued professionalism, moting that the command is committed to maintaining high standards in law enforcement, especially during politically sensitive and high-stakes events.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to providing a secure environment for Ndi Anambra and all political actors while remaining professional and apolitical in the discharge of its responsibilities,” he added.

