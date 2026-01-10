The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on Friday, decorated nine officers, charging them to regard their promotions as a renewed responsibility to uphold discipline, professionalism and effective policing.

The event, which took place during the maiden Commissioner of Police Conference for Strategic Officers held at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, saw CP Orutugu charging the newly decorated officers on upholding public service.

The State Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement issued on Saturday, explained that the ceremony was organised alongside the strategic officers’ conference following the approval and release of the promotion list by the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

Ikenga noted that the exercise was aimed at motivating officers while reinforcing the command’s commitment to responsive and people-centred policing across the state.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a reflection of their commitment, professionalism, and outstanding service to the force.

The statement read in part, “The Anambra State Police Command has continued to witness significant advancement and morale boosters for its personnel in this new year 2026.

“This follows the decoration of nine recently promoted officers by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, during the First Commissioner of Police Conference for Strategic Officers at Police Command Headquarters, Awka.

“The CP commended the personnel for their professionalism and dedication during the 2025 yuletide security season and tasked Officers and men of the Command to be more proactive, responsive, show courage and above all to work according to the Nigeria Police Act as well as shun any form of corruption in the line of duty this year.

“During the decoration ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the Strategic Officers’ Conference, following the approval and release of promotion results by the IGP and Police Service Commission, the CP congratulated the Officers on their well-earned promotions, emphasising that such advancement represents recognition of dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service.

“He urged the officers to uphold discipline, integrity, and leadership in all aspects of their duties, highlighting that promotion carries increased responsibilities and accountability.

“The officers elevated include SP Adedeji Anietie, SP Andrew Gabriel, SP Emmanuel Nnaemeka, SP Adeyemi Lateef and five others to the ranks of Chief Superintendent of Police.”

According to him, the CP also reiterated the IGP’s directives on the withdrawal of personnel assigned to VIPs and a halt to the enforcement of tinted vehicles until otherwise directed.

“On behalf of the promoted officers, CSP Andrew Gabriel expressed appreciation to the Inspector- General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the Command leadership for the opportunity to serve at elevated capacities.

“They pledged renewed commitment to duty, discipline, and to uphold the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The event reflected high morale, goodwill, and a strengthened sense of purpose among the strategic officers, signalling a continued focus on operational efficiency and professional excellence within the Anambra State Police Command in 2026,” the statement concluded.