Anambra CP Bags Best Crime Fighter, Man Of The Year Awards From Abuja NUJ

It was a celebration of awards for the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, when the Abuja Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), presented him two awards as the Best Crime Fighter and Man Of The Year.

The two awards which according to the Union is in recognition of Orutugu”s contributions towards crime fighting in Anambra State at the peak of heavy security challenges in the area.

The Union also expressed certification over the operations of the Anambra Police Command that has reduced crimes and criminality and taking over most of the eight local government areas under the grip of gunmen.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga ; “The Anambra State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD, was today, 22nd July 2025 honoured with the prestigious award of “Best Crime Fighter – Man of the Year 2025” by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council.

“The award, which was presented at a special event held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, during FCT Press Week Lecture and Awards Ceremony on the theme: Journalism in a Changing World: Press Freedom, Media, Democracy and Society, recognises the CP Orutugu’s exceptional leadership, dedication to duty, and strategic approach to crime prevention and community safety in Anambra State.