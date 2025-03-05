Anambra CP Assures Of Crime Free Lent, Ramadan

Share

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has assured Christians and Muslims in the state of a crime-free Ramadan and Lenten fasting.

CP Orutugu also stated that both religious bodies should see the season as one to ensure and share love and peace among one another.

According to the Ash Wednesday and Ramadan message signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the Commissioner assured the residents of Anambra that all security formations have been beefed up, adding that the Command is battle-ready for any unlikely incident in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu, on Wednesday 5th February 2025 urged Christian and Muslim faithful, especially in Anambra State to align their faith together in memorial of Ash Wednesday and Ramadan.

” He equally urged them to pray for the nation and sustain the message of peace by showing the values of love, forgiveness, and tolerance among each other.

“The CP noted that Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a period of 40 days of prayer, fasting, and repentance leading up to Easter.

“It’s a time for Christians to reflect on their mortality, sinfulness, and need for salvation. Similarly, Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting and spiritual growth for Muslims, where they abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset.

“Both Ash Wednesday and Ramadan share common themes of repentance, self-reflection and spiritual growth.

“The CP also assures that the Command is poised to deliver on its mandate of protection of lives and properties and that it is always evolving new strategies to address security concerns as they emerge.

“He further encouraged the citizens, especially the good people of Anambra, to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to continue to partner and support the Police and other security agencies as we synergize and collaborate towards combating all forms of criminality as well as to ensure public security and safety in the State.

“The highlights of the memorial include a celebration of the church service at the Command Headquarters and the application of Ashes on the forehead of the Christian faithful”, he said.

