Anambra Council Boss Commends Metchie For ‘Quality Service To Community’

The President General of the Umueri General Assembly (UGA), John Chukwudi Metchie has been commended for his exceptional leadership qualities to the community.

Metchie has attracted numerous developmental projects as well as engendered peace within Umueri and its neighbours.

This was contained in a ‘Letter of Recognition and Commendation’ dated Thursday, July 27, 2023, and signed by Chairman, Anambra East Local Government, Dr Anslem Onuorah.

According to the letter, it has ‘become necessary to specifically acknowledge Metchie for the extraordinary work he is doing in Umueri.

“Since you emerged as President General, Umueri General Assembly, you have engineered initiatives and strategic projects that have led to an unprecedented improvement in the lives of the people.”

The local government chairman went further to list some of the achievements of Dr. Metchie. He said, “Your Light-Up Umueri Campaign is an extraordinary initiative aimed at providing solar powered-light packages to the most disadvantaged in the community and it is highly impressive that over 102 households have already received these FREE Solar Light Packages.

“You recently installed imposing signage at the Anambra International Passengers & Cargo Airport, thereby giving it a more prestigious appearance that will also help passengers & visitors identify the location of the facility.

“In your quest to foster peace amongst communities you purchased and donated a Sienna Bus to the Umueri- Aguleri Joint Peace Movement to help the movement of the peacekeeping personnel along the borders.

“Immediately you assumed office, you quickly initiated and personally funded the Johnny Metchie Empowerment Scheme which trained over 500 women, youth and the physically challenged in skills like make-up artistry, soap making, fashion design, beading, barbing, etc. the purpose of the workshop was to equip them with means of generating income.

“You also painstakingly brought to the knowledge of the present administration the need to renovate & expand the abandoned Umueri General Hospital. This has now been upgraded with new equipment and an improved professional workforce including a new chief medical director. You also donated & mounted a detailed signpost of the hospital and its services which was installed at the major entrance. The people are now enjoying the fully functional hospital with the added dental clinic department.

“Your community-wide installation of CCTV surveillance cameras and solar lights on many roads & strategic locations remains a first of its kind in Nigeria. This has digitalized security in the community and has made surveillance far more effective. Interestingly this measure is now being adopted by other communities and even state governments.

“The restructuring of the security architecture of both the vigilante groups and the NHFSS by donating security gadgets including walkie-talkies, security vehicles and erection of security towers at strategic locations has brought about a drastic reduction in crime rate and improved peace & calm in the community.

“The provision of a 24/7 responsive security hotline & installation of street gates in certain parts has helped in restricting crime activities.

“You made a cash donation of N1m and palliatives including food & provision to IDP camps during the Anambra East flood disaster and also installed solar lights to illuminate the camp at night. You also started an awareness campaign that saw more people donate cash & relief materials to this cause.

“10. Seeing that quality healthcare is beyond the reach of some, your leadership ensured that 14 aged elders in the community received state insurance health cards guaranteeing that they can get medical attention at practically zero cost.

“To bolster education in the community, you singlehandedly paid for 93 students to write the 2022 WAEC Exams. You have also given scholarships to students in Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary institutions.

“Under your stewardship, the construction of the Ikenga New Ultra-Modern Market is progressing at a remarkable pace. The facility boasts 600 lock-up shops, access roads and drainages, toilets, a car park, a police station, etc. This is a major boost to trading & commercial activities in the community. “13. You also oversaw the rehabilitation of the Umueri Civic Center which is a key monument and generational asset of the community.”

Apart from the numerous community development projects and personal charity initiatives, Dr. Anselem Onuorah also commended Metchie for his leadership attributes, saying- “These landmark achievements and many more in such a short period of time is a clear testimony of your desire for growth and development of Umueri. Your leadership is exemplary and it is no wonder that you are enjoying immense support from the people.

“I want to use this medium to encourage you to please keep up the good work and to assure you of our support in the pursuit of your vision for a greater Umueri,” the Chairman stated.