Anambra CoS Dismisses Reports Of Soludo’s Defection To APC

Share

The Chief of Staff to Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Ernest Ezeajughi, has firmly dismissed reports suggesting that the governor is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as “mere name-dropping by rumor mongers.”

Ezeajughi, addressing speculation that Soludo’s recent interactions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signal an imminent defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said such narratives are designed to stoke political tension ahead of the state’s November 8 gubernatorial election.

“Let me be very categorical — Governor Soludo is in APGA and is not going to the APC. Both parties may share progressive ideologies, but he remains committed to executing APGA’s progressive agenda in Anambra State,” Ezeajughi stated.

He acknowledged that APGA, over the years, has maintained a tradition of cooperating with the party at the centre without defecting.

He cited precedents involving former governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano, who both supported then-serving presidents while staying rooted in APGA.

“When Peter Obi was governor, he supported President Goodluck Jonathan. Willie Obiano also aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari. Supporting the President doesn’t mean abandoning APGA — the tradition hasn’t changed,” he added.

Rumors of Soludo’s possible defection intensified following President Tinubu’s visit to Anambra, which some interpreted as part of a political realignment strategy.

However, Ezeajughi dismissed such claims as baseless, stressing that APC already has its own candidates for the upcoming election.

“APC has a governorship candidate and running mate. Are they saying the candidate will be substituted with Soludo? Even if he wins, is he going to the APC to do what? These speculations don’t hold water,” he said.

According to the Chief of Staff, Governor Soludo remains focused on his development agenda, which has earned him accolades from both within and outside the State.

He described President Tinubu’s visit as a recognition of Soludo’s infrastructure drive and socioeconomic reforms.

“The President came to witness the level of transformation in Anambra — from signature infrastructure projects to socioeconomic progress. It was not a political alignment visit. Mr President saw firsthand that the progressive ideals he upholds are being mirrored in Anambra,” Ezeajughi concluded.

Share