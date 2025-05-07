Anambra Consolidates On Peace As Commanders Launch Full Scale War Against Kidnapping, Other Crimes

Share

Since the assumption of duty by Ikioye Orutugu as the Commissioner of Police for Anambra State Police Command, the state, which has hitherto been under series of attacks, has witnessed relative peace, bringing relief to the people, who have been worried and agitated over the development.

The move by the state Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, in creating a security network for the state, known as Agunechemba Security Squad, has also added bite to bringing about the stability and peace that the state has enjoyed within this period. While the conventional security operatives continued with the routine businesses of crime fighting, it became instructive at some point for them to go a step further to nip other forms of crimes and criminalities in the board.

Consolidating security

To solidify the development and move to ensure lasting peace is attained in the state, the eight service commanders in the state recently launched the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations, made up members of the Police, Immigration, Civil Defence, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to further consolidate on the security architecture of the state and drive fear down the spines of criminals still lurking around the state’s borders.

Following this, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Divisional Commanders of the 302 Artillery Regiments and their counterparts in Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Customs Service, DSS, Civil Defence and NDLEA have been directed to swing into action with immediate effect.

To ensure success of this exercise, the respective service commanders have commenced seven hours daily patrol of flash points in the state. Disclosing this at the launch of the service commands version of the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations, the Police Commissioner, Orutugu said:

“The police as the lead agency in internal security have emplaced an operation code-named – ‘Operation Udo Ga Chi Zero Kidnapping and Other Violent Crimes in the State’ – a proactive template to assuage the fear of the unknown to effectively police the state by encouraging the great people of Anambra State to come home en-masse for this festive period.

“Let us reiterate that no one can take the glory alone in the efforts of sustaining safety and security in the state, as the operation comprises the Police, the Army from 302 Artillery Regiment (GS), the Navy from the Naval Outpost, Department of State Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Vigilante and most importantly, Ndi Anambra and its teeming populace, who have resolved to work with the security agencies in sharing information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers and other criminals. The CP further noted: “The security forces are now more motivated, as the operation will give them a more coordinated approach to reclaiming the public space.

It will also serve as a daily brief to always restrategise as the operation unfolds. “Furthermore, various Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as well as other security formations/security agencies have been directed to conduct massive raids on identified criminal flashpoints and hot spots within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

This strategic move is aimed at dislodging criminal elements. “It will also assist the security agencies to stay ahead of criminal threats and reinforce public confidence as well as ensuring the continued safety and security of all residents. “Operation Udo Ga Chi Zero Kidnapping and Other Violent Crimes in the State is intelligence-driven, with stopand-search operations, joint security targeted patrols and the operatives posted to identify locations with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) on alert to respond to any untoward situations.”

Also speaking at the event, the representative of the Nigerian Immigration Services disclosed that over 30 suspected illegal immigrants have been arrested after being profiled by the service. According to him: “Most of them are not Nigerians and after profiling we discovered that they are from Niger and Chad and their mode of operations and what they do cannot be easily verified.

“They are those who convey plans to suspected Kidnappers to commit crimes in the state. So, we have enhanced security operations at the borders of Anambra State, linking our colleagues in other states who work hand in hand with us here in Anambra. “After profiling we extradite them back to where they came from and also ensure that they don’t come back here again.”

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Maku Olakunle, noted that their duty takes them to the villages and communities where government property is kept such as oil pipelines, power installations, communication installations and public places. “This is where they hide to perpetrate crimes and we have been proactive in the discharge of our duties and with this joint efforts by sister organisations it would go a long way in that regard,” he said.

Commendation

Stakeholders in the state are impressed by the present development and they have commended the security agencies for their innovations and proactive nature in fighting crimes in the state. Speaking at the event, the President of Anambra State Restaurant and Bar Owners Association, Tokas Ohazurike, said:

“We are here because a lot of accusing fingers are pointing at us because the bars and restaurants and hotels are where the criminal elements meet to plan the execution of their crimes and what we have come to do is to show solidarity to the service commanders that we shall work with them at all times and also give them day to day situation reports on the security architecture in our areas.

“We have commenced sensitisation of our members and staff under us on how to fight insecurity proactive wise and we are going to continue in that guise.”

The Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria led by Nkiru Nwagbo described the coalition by security operatives as the right step in the right direction, adding that the women in Anambra State would continue to support the fight against insecurity in the state. “We the members of the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association wish to felicitate with the Service Commanders over this launch and we as members and body would continue to partner with you all to achieve this,” she said.

Gains

The reign of peace in the state in recent time following the various security operations, according to the stakeholders and watchers is a demonstration of the commitment of Soludo and a pointer to the fact that his security plans are yielding the needed results in keeping the state safe and ensuring that development is achieved across all the levels of the state.

Security watchers are of the view that the governor should go a step further to empower the various security outfits more through provision of material and non-material logistics to ensure that the Police Commissioner and his colleagues achieve result in fighting this all important battle against crime and criminality in Anambra State.

