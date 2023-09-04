Anambra Condemns Actions Of Revenue Collectors

Anambra State government has condemned the inhuman treatment of a commuter driver by the members of the Unified Hybrid Enforcement Team (UHBET) recently.

It however confirmed that the driver after routine checks by the team it was discovered that the driver owed the state the sum of N37,000.00.

This is in reaction to a viral video on social media that showed the actions of the agents against the driver.

According to a release by the Press Secretary to Gov Charles Soludo Mr Christian Aburime the revenue agents’ conduct was unbecoming adding that they would be undergoing further training on how to discharge their duties.

“Curiously, while the less-than-one-minute video did not show what transpired before the unfortunate dragging incident, a swift investigation by AiRS has shown that the commercial driver, plying the Onitsha/Edo State route, was stopped on the road, had his profile checked on the online portal and was found to owe N37,000. Then, as the defaulting driver attempted to escape, the UHBET personnel double-crossed him with a ‘Keke’ tricycle and rough-handled him”

“Although the UHBET has the mandate to enforce every revenue payment accrued from commercial transport operators plying the roads of Anambra State, its personnel are not supposed to do so in a violent way”

“It is regrettable that some members of the public have been circulating the video and wrongly insinuating that the state government authorized the actions of the misguided officers. No, Governor Chukeuma Charles Soludo, CFR, did not and would never authorize such crude ways of engaging the public for whatever reason”

“In Anambra’s new evolving society built on principles of law and order, human rights, fairness, and empathy, the trending incident involving the unwholesome actions of the UHBET officers are absolutely unacceptable. As much as the viral video has understandably provoked public outrage, the actions captured in it do not in any way represent the approach of the state government or portray the engagement rules of the Revenue Service”

“In fact, it must be explicitly repeated that such behaviour stands in stark contrast to the responsible, caring, and humane philosophy that the Soludo government upholds”

“So, the Anambra State Government hereby dissociates itself entirely from the indecorous activities of the overzealous revenue officers and offers sincere apologies to the mistreated individual and the wider community of Anambra”

“Accordingly, Governor Soludo has personally expressed his dismay over the incident and ordered immediate action to address this situation. In response, the chairman of AiRS, Dr. Greg Ezeilo, ordered a prompt, thorough investigation which has now led to the arrest of the offending officers in the viral video, and they are being held in police custody to account for their actions”

“Meanwhile, the state government acknowledges the importance of proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future. To this end, the enforcement agencies of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, including ANJET and UHBET, will undergo proper retraining and reorientation programs”

“These programmes will be designed to instill a deep sense of responsibility, empathy, professionalism and respect for human rights among the officers in the discharge of their duties”

“In the end, the goal is to ensure that every citizen’s interaction with government officials in Anambra State is characterized by respect, courtesy, and fairness,” he said.