January 8, 2026
  3. Anambra Community Mourns…

Anambra Community Mourns Brave 79-year-Old Ex-soldier

The Mbosi Community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday mourned the death of 79-year-old ex-soldier Anthony Chukwudozie.

The community hailed the deceased to for confronting armed gangs wreaking havoc in the area despite his age. Chukwudozie was reported to have mobilised the youths in the area to take over the hideouts of the hoodlums and also aided the creation of a vigilante group during the fight against insecurity in the town.

His first son Tony Chukwu told reporters during the burial of his father at the family compound in Umudaraigwe-Mbosi on Tuesday that the ex-soldier passed away as a result of high blood-related complications.

Tony said: “My father was an advocate of peace. He died while crusading for peace in the area, which is why we gather here today to honour and celebrate the life of a man whose journey through this world was marked by service, discipline, hard work and deep love.” He added: “As a soldier, he served with courage, loyalty and unwavering discipline.”

