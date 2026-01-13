Anambra Community Boils Over Chieftaincy Tussle

Ndiowu Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State is currently boiling following plans to conduct the election of a new traditional ruler for the town.

The last traditional ruler of Ndiowu community had died about eleven years ago and ever since the community do not have a monarch.

Meanwhile the Anambra State Government through the Ministry for Local Government and Town Union Affairs had slated the conduct of the election for yesterday, but most community members especially women children and some stakeholders of the town are contending that the election must be shifted to Easter period.

According to the former President General of Ndiowu Development Union, Chief Chike Emenike, the town is appealing to Governor Charles Soludo to urgently intervene to avoid break down of law and order ahead of the planned Igweship election.