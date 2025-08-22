Anambra: Chukwuma As Candidate With Plans To Govern

Political activities by the candidates jostling for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State come November 8, has shown that out of the candidates, it is only Sir Paul Chukwuma, who is ab initio, prepared, ready and willing for the position, the incumbent inclusive. He is a distinguished entrepreneur, philanthropist, academic and politician.

Chukwuma is the founder of Olivia University, Bujumbura, Burundi; pro-chancellor, Benue State University, Makurdi. He is also a human capital developer, having invested heavily in education. Chukwuma has been described as a son of grace by his friends and allies.

A look at the Anambra election that will take place on November 8, shows that it carries a lot of weight considering the strategic position occupied by Anambra as a core Igbo state in the federation of Nigeria. Most of the big politicians in this country are from Anambra, and the state has played a very pivotal role in making Nigeria what it is today both in academics, commerce and industry, governance, politics, agriculture, among others.

So, we need a Paul Chukwuma to keep the tempo going. Looking at the entire political scenario towards the November election, Chukwuma is most qualified for the job, being a vibrant youth, well-read and well educated. He is somebody I will describe as a man destined to lead and to govern his people. You need to hear him analyse political issues, very convincing, vocal and unassuming.

Chukwuma is also deeply rooted in grassroot politics. He was a national auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the office which Anambra APC is occupying today was acquired and furnished by him before he left the party for reasons best known to him and joined YPP. He has left his footprints in every part of Anambra State.

When you move round; what is on the lips of every youth, every woman, every man, is Paul Chukwuma. So, his work at the grassroot level has brought him to limelight. When we talk about his selling point and what gives him the confidence that he will win the election, what comes to mind is his compassion for the downtrodden and his readiness to develop Anambra State.

So, leaving his former party is germane giving the kind of personality he is. Even though I have not discussed with him. But if anyone asks why he left APC, he or she should go and ask the governors of Akwa Ibom and Delta states why they left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Nasir El Rufai, why he left APC.

If not that the law specifies that you must be a member of a political party to contest election in the country, I would have recommended that he should run as an independent candidate because he is capable. Maybe he felt the process for the primary election in his former party was not fair enough, so he left early.

YPP is a party of the youth and Chukwuma is at home with Anambra youths. He is already mobilizing them for the election. The youth are already singing his slogan, and across Anambra North, Anambra South and Anambra Central, so many groups are drumming support for him because he belongs to the youth.

Many have talked about the zoning arrangement but the zoning arrangement is not the making of Anambra people. At no time did Anambra people gathered and agreed on zoning. That thing is All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) contraption, and APGA is no more a party that anyone can use to rescue Anambra and the SouthEast.

So, zoning is not an issue as far as I am concerned, and I am calling on Anambarians, men, women, youths, to queue behind Chukwuma in order to rescue and revive Anambra State. He has what it takes to rebuild and restore the lost glory of the state. Since Anambra State was administered by Peter Obi, nobody has measured up to his personality.

But today, there is one man we must not allow his knowledge to go untapped, and he is no other person than Chukwuma of Young Progressives Party (YPP). So, we are expecting a free and fair election. We are also expecting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will play its role according to the provisions of the constitution.