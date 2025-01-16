Anambra Catholic Priest Slain By Gunmen Buried Amid Tears

Share

The remains of Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State on Thursday was laid to rest amid tears from priests, family members and well-wishers.

Fr. Okonkwo, who was murdered by gunmen in the Ihiala area of the state, on December 26, 2024, was buried on Thursday, January 16, 2025 after a requiem Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

The Holy Mass, attended by hundreds of priests and Rev. Sisters from different religious congregations, family members, friends and well-wishers, was presided over by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, His Lordship, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh, and concelebrated by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke.

In his homily, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Monsignor Anichebe Patrick Ezeobata, noted that Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who he said, died at the prime of his youth, had already carved out an impressive niche for himself, and had led an impactful pastoral life before his death.

Msgnr Ezeobata, who described the man as a pilgrim on earth, further explained that Fr. Okonkwo, who was ordained in July 2015, finished his internship as a pharmacist in October 2024, and was posted to the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, as manager. He added that the deceased was barely two months in office before he met his death.

Among the political class, who attended the funeral were the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi; as well as the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Anambra State, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna; among others.

