Anambra: Catholic Priest Slain By Gunmen Buried Amid Tears

Share

The remains of Rev Fr Tobi – as Okonkwo, priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, has been buried amid tears from fellow priests, family members and well-wishers.

Fr. Okonkwo, who was murdered by gunmen in Ihiala area of the state, on December 26, 2024, was buried yesterday after a requiem Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

The Holy Mass, attended by hundreds of priests and Rev. Sisters from different religious congregations, family members, friends and well-wishers, was presided over by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, His Lordship, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh, and concelebrated by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke.

In his homily, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Monsignor Anichebe Patrick Ezeobata, noted that Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who he said, died at his prime, had already carved out an impressive niche for himself, and had led an impactful pastoral life before his death.

Monsignor Ezeobata, who described man as a pilgrim on earth, further explained that Fr. Okonkwo, who was ordained in July, 2015, finished his internship as pharmacist in October, 2024, and was posted to the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, as manager.

He added that the deceased was barely two months in office before he met his death.

Share

Please follow and like us: