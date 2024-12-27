Anambra: Catholic Priest, Rev. Okonkwo Shot By Gunmen

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra State on Friday disclosed that Reverend Father Tobias Okonkwo, a pharmacist and native of Ekwulumili in Nnewi South Local Government Area has been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

New Telegraph gathered that Okonkwo was killed on Thursday, December 26 by the gunmen along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway at about 7 pm.

The development was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 27, 2024, by the Diocesan Secretariat in Nnewi and signed by the Chancellor, Nnewi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu.

The letter, titled “Obituary” and captioned, ‘Rev. Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo Born: August 11 1984; Ordained: July 11 2015, Died: December 26, 2024’.

The statement reads, “Where sorrow increases, divine consolation increases all the more.

“The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi announces, with sorrow but with stronger faith, that our dear Rev. Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo died yesterday, 26th December 2024.

“He was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ihiala, along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway around 7 pm and 8 pm.

“Till yesterday, Fr. Tobias, a pharmacist and native of Ekwulumili in Nnewi South Local Government Area, was manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala.

“We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his eternal joy. May Fr. Tobias rejoice in Paradise forever, Amen. May God console the bereaved.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

