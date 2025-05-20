Anambra: Catholic Priest Dies While Playing Tennis

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday announced with deep sadness the passing of one of its priests, Reverend Father Anthony Udogu, who died on Monday, May 19, while playing lawn tennis.

The news of his death was disclosed in a statement issued by the Diocesan Chancellor, Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, Awka, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubisi.

The deceased, until his death was the Parish Priest of St. Francis Parish, Awka and Dean of Awka Il Deanery.

He was born on December 24, 1964, was ordained on August 19, 1995, and died on May 19, 2025.

The statement read, “With faith in the resurrection of the dead, the Catholic Diocese of Awka announces the demise of our brother priest, Rev. Fr. Anthony Nnaemeka Udogu, whose sudden death occurred, in the early hours of today(Monday) May 19.

“He slumped while playing lawn tennis, and was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital.

“All efforts to save his life proved abortive. Until his demise, he was the Parish Priest of St. Francis Parish Awka and Dean of Awka Il Deanery.

“Please note that the funeral arrangement will be announced soon. May the soul of Rev. Fr. Anthony Nnaemeka Udogu rest in the bosom of the Lord, Amen.”

