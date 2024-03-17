Anambra Catholic Bishops Endorse Soludo Second Term Ambition

…Support Anambra Burial Law

As Governor Charles Soludo celebrates his two years in office, the Catholic Bishops in Anambra state have endorsed the second-term ambition of the governor come the 2025 gubernatorial election in the area.

The Bishops have also lauded the Anambra Burial Laws which recently created an uneasy calm in the state when Gov Charles Soludo insisted that all funeral ceremonies must be in line with the laws.

Making this endorsement at the Pontifical Mass to mark the governor’s second term in office at the International Conference and Convention Center Awka the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese Rt Rev Jonas Benson said.

Making the endorsement flanked by Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor the Bishop of Awka Diocese Jonas Benson noted that Your Excellency I congratulate you on your two years in the office within two years you have achieved a lot in so short a time and we commend you for that”

“Your Excellency there was something you said during Chief Willie Obiano was going for his second term election that if not broken why mend it? ”

“And now we want to ask why are you trying to scatter it when he is trying to fix it? So far Your Excellency you are doing so well in all areas so what else are we looking for when the governor of performing

“I want to thank my Lord Bishop; Ezeokafo the Bishop of Awka Diocese for the Proposal on the issue of burial and I am in total support of that”

“A young man came to me asking for the extension of the date of the burial of his mother so that he can sell land to give her a befitting funeral or something unfortunate may happen”

“I told him that no date would be extended and that he would not sell land to bury his mother and the burial came and passed and he did not sell land and the burial took place and nothing happened”

“This is the only way to encourage the poor because not everyone can afford the cost of a burial of that nature and I have told people that if I die I do not need this kind of ceremony and if there is a carpenter around let him put together some wood and produce a coffin and bury me,” he said