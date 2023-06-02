Anambra Carpets IPOB Spokesman Over Insecurity

Anambra State Government on Friday described the allegations levelled against it by the spokesman of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful for fueling insecurity in the area as most unfortunate.

It also accused the spokesman of using known suspects to unleash mayhem on the people of the state who he claims he is fighting for.

According to the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikaodi Anaghara in a release, Emma Powerful is hiding under the cover of IPOB to actualize his personal ambition which is against the motive behind the establishment of the body.

“Emma Powerful had spoken with me on the phone sometime in September 2022 when he wrote a story similar to the one under reference against my Governor and had requested for pay-off without which he would write worse things”

“I demanded to see him to discuss the issues but he turned down the request. It was difficult for me to deal with somebody I have never met or seen before but I handled the matter in such a way as to achieve peace because I saw his attack as unnecessary.”

“After a few months, Emma Powerful contacted me again and said that he has a similar story against me and that I should pay him to stop the publication. Of course, I refused to pay anything.

“This one is the third time, and I told his contact person that he should go ahead and publish whatever he has and that he should never expect that one day, he can get a penny from me through that means”

“Is this business trend, nurtured into a veritable enterprise, part of what IPOB represents? Why is the publication an IPOB press release?”

“The truth is that Emma Powerful (whoever he is) is doing a paid job for Tony Onyeagolu and Festus Onyagolu, currently in a self-imposed exile after they masterminded the abduction and murder of one Angus Okoye from Isuaniocha, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Before I get into the details of the story, it is important to quote and comment on one or two parts of his senseless publication”

Reacting to the allegation against him that he sold communal land to the Fulani Herdsmen Anara contended that “Every Igbo man or woman knows that it is not possible for anybody to enter different communities, take their land by force and sell same to any other person without resistance, war, and Court cases”

“On the frolic of the figment of his imagination, I had seized and sold land to Myetti Allah without saying how this became possible without noise! It is most expedient that Emma Powerful should visit a psychiatrist!!!”

We are monitoring his new strategy against IPOB. He will soon get what he is looking for. His voodoo powers will fail him soon”.

“I am in the fight against crime and criminality because God said I should do so. Anytime I die is the WILL of GOD The Almighty. You and your colleagues in the business of killing people cannot decide when it will be”

“However, I need to inform Emma Powerful that AVG has existed for many years before I came into office and was not created because of IPOB which is a new and recent creation. If you want to spend your entire life sending ESN members (like you threatened against me in your publication) to go after people and kill them, you are the person that is painting IPOB black.”

“Just note that your hiding places from where you order the execution of people are known. You are an ingrate, You told me that you grew up and started making a living in Anambra state as well as married somebody from Anambra state”

“If the only way you can pay our people back is to send or incite ESN to kill them, then I don’t know the womb that carried and gave birth to you. How can you live your life killing and desecrating Igboland with the blood of innocent

people” he said.