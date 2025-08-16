Anambra Bye-Election Turns Bloody Over Attacks On Deputy Gov, Commissioner

…As Ukachukwu’s Aid Dismisses Report

The Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election turned bloody on Saturday following the alleged attacks on the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odumegwu.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Deputy Governor was attacked and held hostage by irate youths of the area who accused him of vote buying.

The youths were reported to have also attacked the Commissioner for Environment, who they alleged came in the company of the Deputy Governor.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Charles Soludo, shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, accused the APC gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, of attacking government officials, describing the incident as an act of thuggery.

Confirming this incident further, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, described the attack as a clue as to the kind of governor Prince Ukachukwu, candidate of the APC, would be.

He added that it is indeed unbecoming of someone who is seeking the votes of Anambra electorates in the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

“That shows you that thugs are out to govern Anambra state, and that is the kind of governor that he would be if, on the unlikely event, he is elected into office”

“I can confirm to you that the Commissioner for Environment Engr Felix Odumegwu was attacked by the APC thugs sent by their gubernatorial candidate, and if not for the security operatives at his country home, Ezinifite Aguata, it would have been a different story today”, he alleged.

“How can Ukachukwu leave his home in Osumenyi in Nnewi South local government area to go to Ezinifite Aguata local government area to attack the Commissioner for Environment? ” he asked.

One of the Aides to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Comrade Tony Uche, rather accused the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment of leading an intimidating platoon of Vigilante personnel and stormed Osumenyi, the Community of Ukachukwu, to manipulate the bye-election and but votes, which angered the youths of the area to resist them.

“If you see the number of the Vigilante personnel that came with them on over twenty trucks to highjack the election, but the youths resisted them ”

“Ukachukwu never ordered anyone to attack the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment, but the youths felt that they could not be intimidated by the vigilante personnel that came to Osumenyi”, he contended.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has yet to react to the incident as at the time of filling this report.