Anambra Bye-Election: ADC Senatorial Candidate Rejects Results

Donald Amamgbo, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Anambra South Senatorial by-election held on Saturday, has decried the conduct of the exercise.

Amamgbo, who spoke on Tuesday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a thorough review, insisting that it would expose what he described as sabotage during the election.

According to him, the August 16 by-election in Anambra South was manipulated to suppress the will of the people and compromise the credibility of the electoral process.

New Telegraph recalls that the INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Frank Ojiako, announced Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the poll with 90,408 votes, while his closest rival, Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured 19,847 votes.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, the ADC candidate expressed his distress and disappointment in the electoral process and results.

He said, “I have invited you here today not merely to share my personal disappointment over the just-concluded Anambra South Senatorial by-election, but to expose a dangerous pattern of systemic sabotage, desecration of all democratic norms, collusion, and deliberate disenfranchisement that threatens the very soul of our democracy.

“Elections are meant to be the ultimate expression of the people’s will. Instead, what we witnessed was a carefully orchestrated charade designed to obfuscate, suffocate and decimate the people’s voice and choice, ultimately undermining the credibility of the process.

“On the eve of the elections, INEC officials deliberately withheld the tags for our ward and local government collation agents, effectively crippling ADC’s ability to defend the votes of our people at all critical stages of collation. Why? One might ask.

“The answer is the infantile attempt to disillusion and debase ADC, the primary opposition party in Nigeria.”

The ADC Candidate advocated for the safety of the Nigerian democracy, stressing that he will continually amplify his voice until Nigeria gets better

“I will continue to stand with the people, to speak for the voiceless, and to resist every attempt to reduce our democracy to an empty and banal ritual.

“Anambra South deserves better. Nigeria deserves better. And until we achieve that, I will not stop speaking.”