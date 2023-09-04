Anambra Building Collapse: Father, 2 Sons Killed, Others Injured

Manual labourers were already at the scene on a rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Addressing journalists after the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, The Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju attributed the incident to the poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing cost capacity, nonconformity to standard, and non-approval from relevant regulatory authorities.

Meju directed the cordoning off of the site, adding that the owner of the building, Mr. Chukwunafu Anamanjo would be invited for questioning to aid in the investigation, Describing it as an avoidable tragedy,

The Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Obiora, urged the people to always make use of certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector, noting that monitoring teams were also important to ensure that the standards were strictly adhered to.

Arinze Okwuosa, the Sectoral Head of COREN in charge of Nnewi and environs, said his team observed a lot of foul plays in the course of carrying out their job, calling for government intervention to forestall future occurrences.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, although contacted, had yet to respond to enquiries when contacted on the development as of the time of filing this report.