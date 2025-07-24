Anambra: Battling Fresh Security Challenges

Between Fulani and unknown gunmen

In the past three weeks Anambra State has been greeted with fresh security challenges that have raised moral questions about government and partnership with the security agencies and others, in keeping the peace and safeguarding lives and properties across the state. A lot of politics and intrigues seems to surround security operations in the state, making it difficult for the people to understand the reason for the incessant attacks and security breaches across the state despite the promises by the government it security agencies to keep them safe and secured.

In faraway United States of America, the state Governor, Professor Charles Soludo recently held a Town Hall Meeting with Anambra indigenes on the affairs of the state. One of the issues that gained traction was that of security, with particular reference to unknown gunmen attacks and kidnapping that has gained ground for quite some time now in the state. The governor shocked his audience when he revealed that that most of the suspected gunmen arrested for kidnapping and arson in the state are majorly Igbos and not Fulani herders or unknown gunmen contrary to the popular belief by the people.

Soludo’s submissions as usual attracted all manner of knocks and commendations from all walks of life as a section contended that the governor need not to have made such uncomplimentary remarks, accusing him of being a HausaFulani apologist and doing the bidding of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the centre. Another school of thought dismissed the claims of the governor’s traducers, contending that they are merely playing politics with the security of lives and property of the state. They insisted that though there are presence of Fulani marauders in the state, but most killings and kidnappings are being carried out by Igbos, noting that the governor never specified Anambra people and that the governor also stated that those so far apprehended are Igbos.

Gun battle

On the heels of this unsavouring debate, trouble came calling on a fateful Tuesday morning at around 8am in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area. While the gun welding men continued operations at the flyover, a detachment of the security Joint Task Force comprising the police, army and the Agunechemba Security Squad took on them, with the exchange of gunfire lasting for about an hour.

It was further reported that two of the gunmen were neutralised and vehicles and arms recovered from the gunmen while escaping from the superior force of the joint security operatives. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, “The incident recorded a fatal gunshot injury on two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a security vehicle.

“Anambra Police-led Security Force contained a shooting incident in the early hours of today 9th July 2025 at Oko and Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata Local Government Area’ “The team also demobilized one of the armed criminals, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene as the Operatives sustained the onslaught operations in the area” “The Armed criminals unprovoked shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover” It was also confirmed that the gunmen were Igbos as the two victims that were neutralised were formerly identified as of Igbo extraction.

Anambra/Ebonyi angle

Before that fateful gun battle, tragedy struck at Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area were 10 young men were killed in cold blood. Earlier, it was alleged that it was a Fulani related killing while others alleged that it was an Anambra’s indigenes affair oblivious of the fact that Soludo had been interfacing with his colleague in Ebony State, Governor Francis Nwaifuru, on nipping the rising spate of insecurity in the bud.

Later, it was confirmed that it was an incident between brothers from Ebony State and had nothing to do with clashes between Anambra and Ebonyi people. This indeed vindicated Soludo’s revelation that most killings in the state were executed by Igbos and not Fulani herders. It is, however, not out of place to accuse the Fulani herders in view of the fact that some parts of Ayamelum, Oyi and Anambra East and West do experience such incidents.

Police/vigilante collaboration

Since the establishment of the Agunechemba Security Squad by the state government, it has been a joint action on security between it and the eight Service Commanders led by the Anambra State Police Command. According to the Commander of Agunechemba and Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, it has been a synergy between Police and the other outfits, which according to him, has been far reaching.

“We have always worked with the Police Command in Anambra State and we also share necessary information among us in that single bid to stem the avalanche of security challenges in our state. “The results have been impressive and we commend all operatives for their corporations so far and we are going a step further to fine tune the process and improve on the security architecture already in place.”

The collaboration may have given rise to the security profiling that Emeakayi embarked upon in the last two months, documenting the operatives of Agunechemba Security Squad. Apparently, this move may also be linked to the ongoing training and documentation of all the members of the local vigilante groups, who form part of the operatives of the Agunechemba Security Squad by the Anambra Police Command.

According to the Police spokesman, Ikenga, the training would include security, protocol and human righs, which he said are vital for effective security operations. “Following the above, the Command today July 9, 2025, began the documentation and necessary health checks of the operatives,” he disclosed.

Security protocols

Speaking further, he noted, “The training aims to equip the Vigilante operatives on security protocols, human rights, and community policing security principles to enhance collaboration with the Police and other security agencies for overall safety and security in the State. “It shall also feature lectures on Ethics and Professionalism, Synergy with other Security agencies, Management of crime scene, rule of law, and handling of exhibits as well other necessary security need-to-know.”

Ikenga also explained that as partners and stakeholders in the policing of Anambra State, it is imperative that the training would further deepen the synergy between the conventional security operatives and the local vigilante outfits, hence ensuring accountability in the process.

“To this end, the ongoing documentation would help to ensure accountability, enhance the organisational structure of the group and streamline vigilante operations in the state,” he said. “This effort demonstrates the Police Command and the State Government’s collaborative commitment to community security and safety,” he noted. Though there can never be a complete eradication of any given society of crime and criminality it is being canvased in many quarters that some of these attacks appear to heightened months to the conduct of gubernatorial elections in the state.

A number of observers and watchers of the unfolding political environment in the state have noted some of the security breaches and attacks may not be unrelated to the campaigns, as some of the political actors may resort to it use as a campaign tool to cow their opponents. Given this, they appeal to the state government and security operatives in the state to step up to the plate and ensure that the trend is checked so as to have a peaceful electioneering and conduct of the forthcoming governorship election.