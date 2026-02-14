Anambra Bans Operations Of Community Vigilante Groups

…As CP Orutugu Orders Private Security Firms To Register With DPOs And Agunechemba

Anambra State government has banned the operations of all the Community and Village Vigilante Groups in the area, announcing that it seize to exist in the area.

Similarly, the Anambra Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, ordered all private security outfits in the state to register their outfits, personnels and arms with the Divisional Police Stations in their areas as well as the office of Agunechemba Security Squad.

Rising from a security meeting with private security outfits and other stakeholders in the security sector, which was convened by the Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, it stated that the laws establishing the Anambra Vigilante Groups ( AVG) have been repealed adding that the only legal security outfit at the local government areas and Community level is the Agunechemba Security Squad.

Emeakayi made it clear that the AVG has been disbanded due to the repeal of the law that established it, and warned that anyone continuing to operate under this now-defunct structure would face arrest.

He explained that the meeting aimed to enhance internal security cooperation throughout Anambra State and better align and coordinate the activities of private security firms within the framework of the state’s Homeland Security structure.

He indicated that local government Chairpersons would soon receive formal notifications to prohibit any recognition or engagement with vigilante groups operating as AVG in their areas.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Agunechemba has been set up in all local government areas and that the use of AVG is forbidden.

Emeakayi urged these firms to complete their registration with the authorised federal body, adhering to Section 7 of the Anambra Homeland Security Law, 2025, which mandates that all private security organisations register with the State Government after meeting specific regulatory criteria.

Additionally, he announced the formation of a joint screening committee that includes security professionals from the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to evaluate private security operators seeking registration with Agunechemba and the Police.

The screening process is set to begin on Tuesday this week, and private security firms must document and confirm their registration, bringing all employed personnel for thorough vetting.

Also addressing the meeting, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, stressed that private security firms should avoid hiring personnel with dubious backgrounds and ensure adequate welfare for their staff.

Represented by Deputy Superintendent of Police Felix Emmanuel from the CP Monitoring Team, he warned operators against arming personnel who are not properly compensated, as poorly paid guards may misuse weapons.

Orutugu urged all private security companies to register their armed staff with both Agunechemba and the Police, keeping the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) informed of their operations for accurate documentation and supervision.

He added that these firms must disclose how they acquire their equipment and ensure all materials are sourced legitimately.

He clarified that, under Anambra State law, only Agunechemba is permitted to carry firearms due to the unique security challenges faced in the state.

“Any private security firm that wishes to bear arms must register with and operate under Agunechemba, fully adhering to state regulations regarding uniforms and operational guidelines”, he said.

He also defined the limited roles of private security personnel, emphasising that their duties should be confined to static roles such as guarding venues and controlling crowds, rather than providing escorts.