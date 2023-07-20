Anambra AVG Arrests 12 Gunmen, Foils Plot To Attack Osumenyi Community.

Anambra State Vigilante Group has arrested 12 persons suspected to be members of the unknown gunmen at Osumenyi Community in Nnewi South local government area of the state.

Similarly three suspects including a 37 year old nursing mother were arrested for dealing in illicit drugs at Atani, Ogbaru local government area of the state.

The arrest followed a reported plot to attack the community and burn down houses of the residents in the area less than twenty four hours before the plot could be hatched.

The security outfit recovered arms and matches from the suspects who confessed to have cone from Umunankwo community in Ogbaru local government area and had marked some buildings and the security house of the community.

According to the Spokesman of the security outfit who gave his name as Uchenna, “They have been operating from Umunankwo community in Ogbaru local government area and there was a plot to attack some people in Osumenyi and burn down houses of people they suspect have been sabotaging their deadly activities”

“One of them is on the run because of the raiding of their hide out in this town but we will still gets him ” he said

The gunmen it was gathered has been working together with their colleagues in Nnewi South and Ogbaru local government area since the security challenges started in Anambra state.

The network of the gunmen between Ogbaru and Nnewi South led to the arrest of three suspects including a 37 year old nursing mother whose trade in illicit drug courier have continue to fuel terrorism and other high level criminal activities in Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.

Some of those gang members are currently on the run followed raids at their hideouts by the security operatives working in collaboration with members pf the Atani local vigilante group coordinated and led by the President General of the riverine Community Mr. Arinze Nzelu.

During the over three hours raid, large carte of illicit drugs including Indian Hemp were discovered from their operational bases, shrines and residents and farm in the area.

The President General of Atani Community Nzeli Arinze said, “The major insecurity we have in the community is that because of illicit drugs our youths are behaving abnormally, they are stealing, robbing, abusing ND disrupting activities of sand miners in Atani; we used to have about 20 pits (sand excavation sites) in Atani but now we have about five pits.

“And Sand mining is one of the major economic activities we have in Atani and e are no more benefitting from it people are running away and so many visitors and tenants run away, Ndyii can see so many empty houses, no more tenants ND activities are no more going on.”

Anambra Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikaodi Anara said that the success so far recorded is a product of the synergy between the respective communities and their local security operatives adding that government would not relent in ensuring that miscreants and hoodlums are wiped out of the state..

“Security of lives and property is one of the first line charges of Gov Charles Soludo administration and what you have seen so far is the proactive measures and the synergy between the locals and the operatives in the area”

“We are on course and in due time these miscreants and hoodlums would be wiped out of our state” he said.