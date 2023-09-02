Anambra At 42: Embrace ICT, Education For Greatness –APGA Chieftain

A Frontline national chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Dozie Nwankwo, has called on Anambra State citizens to quickly embrace Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Education to ensure a sustainable and assured future. Nwankwo, who was the APGA’s senatorial flag bearer for Anambra Central district in the February 25, general election made the call in his anniversary message to the citizens as the state clocked 32 years of its creation.

He said: “As we mark this special occasion of our 32nd anniversary of shared dreams, of development, uplifting and great strides in diverse fields/hope, I heartily felicitate with you all. “I indeed feel honoured to be part of the remarkable growth and aspirations as one people bonded in fate and love. “We may not have reached the Promised Land yet, but we are certainly on course towards it.

“As citizens, sons and daughters of the great Anambra State, we need to acknowledge that the dreams of our founding fathers are gradually being realised. “And with our bold sure-footed steps, our coming generations will celebrate our commitment and contributions to the overall greatness of our dear state, the Land of Great Minds, the Land of Great historical innovations and hope for a greater democratic Nigeria

. “As one of your illustrious sons, I share in your dreams and goals, hence urge all, especially the youth to avail themselves the rare opportunity presented by the Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo ICT Training Centre, which is one of my major signature projects; as well as the Federal College of Agriculture, Enugwu-Ukwu to acquire knowledge, sharpen your skills for a better productivity and greater tomorrow.”