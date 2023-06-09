Anambra Assembly: We Lost 2 Members, Passed 50 Bills-speaker

The 7th Anambra State Assembly House winded up yesterday with mixed feelings and sober reflection. Speaker Uche Okafor made the observation at a valedictory session marking the end of the session on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the Assembly passed 50 bills but regrettably lost two members in four years. Okafor said the bills were people-oriented and had brought about remarkable legislative improvements and service delivery.

He paid tribute to Dr Okechukwu Okoye and Dr Nnamdi Okafor who lost their lives. He said: “We have all been privileged with the task of representing our different constituencies in the last four years.