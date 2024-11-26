Anambra Approves Payment Of N70,000 Minimum Wage

Share

Anambra State Government has confirmed the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers in the state.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, said Governor Charles Soludo has started the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 to workers in line with the Federal Government directives, for improved standard of living.

The statement said: “This is against some media reports that has excluded the state from the list of few states already paying the new minimum wage. “Governor Soludo administration is committed to the improved welfare of Anambra State workers.

The governor’s promise to pay the new minimum wage was made good since the month of October, when the payment was effected.

“Governor Soludo has always remained a labourfriendly governor as the workers in Anambra State have not only received the new minimum wage but also continue to receive salary alerts on or before the 25th of every month.

