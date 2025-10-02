Anambra Apprenticeship Bill: Curbing Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome Among Youths

Background

The Igbo apprenticeship system, popularly known as Igba Boi, received a boost recently with the passage of the Igbo Apprenticeship Bill into law, by the Anambra State House of Assembly. This is a major step since the system gained traction in recent time, thanks to the research by an Igbo scholar, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe.

Though Igba Boi (apprenticeship) is not entirely new in Igbo land, but the craze for quick money by emerging Igbo young men and women seems to have overshadowed it.

This craze, which is like cancer, has eaten deep into the fabric of Igbo society, such that those who would like to undergo mentorship training of any kind are regarded as lazy and lacking initiative. Igbo apprenticeship system is an age-long learning process aimed at transferring knowledge and em- powering young people.

It encompasses all training programmes, such as trading (commerce), skill acquisition such as carpentry, bricklaying, vehicle maintenance, furniture/upholstery making, television, refrigerator, or radio repair, hair dressing, tailoring, driving, vulcanising and other associated developmental businesses.

Global perspectives of Igba Boi

Before the advent of Western education, Igba Boi system was a major source of transferring knowledge and empowerment in Igbo land as it was widely accepted and embraced by everyone.

Ekekwe, Founder and President of the African Institute of Technology, whose work attracted global attention to Igbo apprenticeship system, gave a succinct explanation of what Igbo Igba Boi means, which he described as; “the best business framework in the world.”

He said in his work, which was adopted by Harvard Business Review (HBR), after passing through phases of editorial work, “A man goes into a business sector, and wins market share.

Then, one day, he decides voluntarily to give out market share and immediately creates competitors for himself. “And as he does that, he includes huge obligations to ensure those competitors thrive. So, magically, a system evolves where everyone is just doing well with no distorted imbalance.

“No one is super-rich but everyone is just fine! And the players just like it that way because ‘onye aghara nwanne ya’ (do not leave your brethren behind) is part of the culture!” United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said among Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities, the Igbo in South East Nigeria is the most balanced and economically stable part with the least hunger and economic stress on the citizens. This is attributed to the apprenticeship system, an equitable distribution of wealth.

Ogechi Adeola, a Professor of Marketing at the Lagos Business School (LBS) in Pan-Atlantic University, also said the Igbo apprenticeship is the largest business incubator system in the world. At the 15th Inaugural Lecture of the Institute in 2023, with the theme:

“Decolonising Africa’s Business Practices: Pro-Indigenous Marketing Pathways To A Paradigm Shift”, Adeola, who is the Head of the Department of Marketing, Operations and Information Systems at the LBS, explained that the Igbo apprentices are groomed at a very young age to be great businessmen and women.

“The system has three major types, namely; Igba-boi also known as Igba Odibo (become an apprentice); Imu Oru – known as Imu Oruaka (learn a craft) and Imu Ahia (learn a trade). “All types are geared towards the transfer of knowledge or entrepreneurial skills but they differ in approach. “Unlike the Igba-boi/Igba Odibo where a mentee will be tutored for free for a period of pre-agreed years, in the Imu Oru/Imu Oruaka and Imu Ahia types, tutorship is paid for by the mentee or mentee’s par- ents/sponsors,” she explained.

…dethronement of Igba Boi

This age-long empowerment system is seriously being threatened by get rich quick syndrome among Igbo youths. Thus, the japa syndrome, Oke-ite, and yahoo yahoo are gaining traction among Igbo young men and women. These have not only disoriented the Igbo society, they have destroyed industriousness, innovation and sanctity of Igbo culture. Though japa is a Nigerian problem, but it appears that Ndigbo are the most affected.

This is not sur- prising. Ndigbo lead the pack in modern migration. It is estimated that no fewer than 10 million Igbos are in the Diaspora, out of over 40 million of them that are found in the world. There is hardly any family in Igbo land that does not have a relation abroad.

These people are not going on vacation, studies, or with the intention of coming back to the country. They have relocated as economic immigrates. Recently, one Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, said he had acquired100 acres of land where he planned to build an Igbo village in Ghana.

The village, according to him, will include road network, schools, hospitals and residential area. Back home in Nigeria, he is not known to have built a hut, and there are many other Ndigbos like him. Japa syndrome leads to a loss of human capital. It not only depopu- late the South East, it denies the region the services of her people, mostly youths.

This leads in decline in skilled labour needed for local development and the overall loss of productive minds who could contribute to the region’s progress, making the destination countries the primary beneficiaries of this human capital flight.

On the flip side, however, Japa is advantageous, in the areas of Diaspora remittances, knowledge transfer, and skills development through international collaboration and the return of skilled individuals. Annual remittance to Nigeria from Diaspora is estimated at between $20 billion and $25 billion.

Though the data to evaluate the actual amount that comes to Igbo land are not available, these funds go a long way in supporting local economy back home, in areas of education, local development, wealth creation, poverty reduction, real estate and improved quality of life.

The greatest effect of get-richquick syndrome is the bastardi- sation of Igbo culture by modern day traditional worshipers. Their concept of African Traditional Religion (ATR) is different from what our forefathers practiced.

… Anambra’s new move Recently, Anambra State government declared war against native doctors in the state. The government outlawed the practice of these ‘doctors’ who it said, styled themselves Oke-ite and Ezenwayi, who allegedly used the art for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

They were accused of preparing charms for fake pastors, kidnappers and Yahoo Yahoo people, who commit all sort of crimes. Anambra State Homeland Security bill (2025) was passed into law, and assented to by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to moderate the practice of African Traditional Religion in the state.

The law imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction. The new homeland law criminalises Oke-Ite and its variants like Ibubo, Awale, Udu Akomili, and Aro Agbaka, among others. Anambra State Commissioner of Information, Law Mefor, accused the native doctors and fake pastors of stifling the fight against insecurity in the State.

Mefor said the fake native doctors prepare money potions for people who want wealth without work. According to him, “There is also the one they call “Odeshi,” that is the ‘traditional bulletproof.’ The government has cause to believe it is also fraudulent because some of these native doctors deceiving our people would use blank bullets to test their work and not real bullets, and the people don’t know.

“Many of the kidnappers and killers killed or captured are found with the amulets and charms and yet get killed, whereas the charms are supposed to be bulletproof. So how come they get killed? “You can see why many of these native doctors are in custody undergoing interrogations and investiga- tions. The government can’t let them go before concluding investigations.

“Those against whom the govern- ment establishes prima facie cases will certainly be charged in court, while those without substantial cases against them will be set free. Cer- tainly, the native doctors will have their days in court as prescribed by the law.”

Some native doctors have been taken into custody for suspected in- volvement in crime and criminality by the Anambra State government. Levi Onyeka Obu, popularly known as ‘Ichie Billion’, ‘Ezeani’ and E dey play, e dey show,’ is presently standing trial for alleged kidnap, murder and ritual killings. Obu, who hails from Umuojor village, Isiagu Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested by Nigeria Im- migration Officer, Ugochukwu Orji at Seme border, in connection with attempted kidnap of 13 year-old girl.

… Igbo Apprenticeship Act

The Igbo Apprenticeship Act, which has been signed into law by Governor Soludo, gives official recognition and regulation to the longstanding Igbo business mentorship system.

The legislation, which took effect on September 10, 2025, is expected to boost entrepreneurship, create employment opportunities and enhance economic development across the state.

Sir Ejike Okechukwu, who sponsored the bill, said it provides a legal framework to guide the apprenticeship system, ensuring that apprentices receive fair treatment while establishing minimum standards for training.

It also defines the rights and responsibilities of both mentors and apprentices to promote fairness, accountability and mutual respect. Under the new law, every apprentice is required to have basic education before l enrolling; the training period must not exceed seven years.