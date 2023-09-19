Anambra APGA Reads Riot Act To Members Over Anti-Party Activities

Apparently angered by what he described as acts of lawlessness and insubordination alleged to being perpetrated by some members, the Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) High Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye has warned that the party will not take kindly to all acts of anti-party.

Obi-Okoye who stated this in one of his meetings with the party’s faithful in Awka stressed the need for members of the party to always adhere strictly to the party’s decision and position on critical issues, emphasizing that the party would not take it lightly with any individual or persons who tried to work against the party’s interest or opposed it’s decisions.

The Chairman said that the party in the state will not condone lukewarmness, insubordination and double standards, even as he charged members to work towards internalizing the Solution message to all nooks and crannies of the State, saying that the Solution Agenda should be on everyone’s lips.

He urged APGA’s faithful to shun any act capable of bringing the party and her leadership, to disrepute, advising them to preach the good works of Mr Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to every Onye Anambra both at home and in the diaspora, adding that that lot of infrastructural projects had been going on in Anambra through Soludo Solution.

Accordingly, the former Special Adviser On Political Matters to the immediate past Governor of Anambra State assured Ndi Anambra of more dividends of democracy and uninterrupted and human-faced governance.