Anambra APGA Losses N100m To Anti Party Perpetrators – Obiokoye

The former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and state Chairmanship candidate of the party, Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye has lamented that the party lost over N100 million to litigations by members who perpetrated anti-party activities during its governorship primary election.

Recall that during the gubernatorial primary election of the party in the state, some members of the party led by Hon Chuma Umeorji went to court to challenge the candidacy of Gov Charles Soludo at the courts leading to litigations from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court.

Obiokoye who spoke to reporters in Awka contended that it is totally immoral and shameless on the part of those erring members to present themselves to contest any position during this week’s State Congress.

“You know that at the emergence of our governor Prof Charles Soludo as the candidate of our party in the said primary election one Chuma Umeorji led his group to challenge the outcome of the primary from the Federal High Court up to the Appeal and Supreme Courts”

“Our party spent well over N100 million going from one court in Jigawa to the Kano High Courts and the Supreme Court and these same people are presenting themselves for the elective positions in this Congress”

“Our party will not tolerate rascality and disloyalty anymore and this party must instill discipline and party loyalty at all times it is totally immoral and shameless for them to come out and contest because the party is is not taking kindly to what happened as at then”

He noted that he was in the race for the Chairmanship position of the party because of his experience in party politics and also to restore hope and confidence among members.

Obiokoye further noted that there is a need for the party to set up a properly constituted Peace and Reconciliation Committee to look into all pockets of grievances among members and also fashion out modalities for harmonization.

“We are talking about a State Chairman that understands the trappings of APGA politics and one that would ensure that the party is well positioned before the next gubernatorial election and there is the need for us to set up a well-constituted Peace and Reconciliation Committee to look into those pockets of grievances and find a way to resolve them and instill hope and confidence among members,” he said.