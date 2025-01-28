Anambra APGA Group Tackles Obiora Okonkwo Over Soludo Comment

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum yesterday dismissed the claims of non-performance against Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo by the candidate Zenith Labour Party in the last governorship election Obiora Okonkwo.

In a statement, spokesman Chinedu Obigwe insisted that Soludo had performed. The group said: “Reasonable minds will not take Obiora Okonkwo politically motivated lies against Governor Soludo seriously because they know very well that his dead-on-arrival governorship ambition has beclouded his sense of reasoning.

“He is only labouring in vain to stand truth on its head and portray Anambra State under Governor Soludo’s administration watch in a bad light.

“An adage says that you cannot tell a blind man that there is no salt in the soup because the person will detect it through the taste of the soup.

“The people residing in Anambra and visitors to the state are testifying about Governor Soludo’s administration transformation of the nook and crannies of our state.

“The development going on in Anambra under Soludo’s watch is something the people have never seen before since the creation of our State.”

