Anambra APGA Dismisses Plot To Highjack Congresses

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed an alleged plot to hijack the electoral process.

The party further warned those it called rumor mongers to desist from making malicious and undignified statements against the party and its Congresses insisting that there is no anointed candidate.

According to the State Chairman of the Committee and Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Political matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, “Our party will not take kindly to statements that tend to present our party in a bad light and such malicious and undignified statements would not be tolerated”

“We want to make it clear that we do not have any anointed candidate for any position and those who are going about peddling rumors should be mindful of its grave consequences”

“Those claiming that they did not see forms for the Congresses are either ignorant or have chosen to cause mischief because the guidelines are in the public domain as well as where to obtain those forms and where to return them”

“We cannot be intimidated by the activities of fifth columnists in our party whose stock in trade is derailing our electoral process with falsehood and we have constitutionally stipulated process of making them face the law”

Obiogbolu urged the aspirants of various positions in the party to call their supporters to order before the party wields the big stick at any time.

“We want to show transparency in this process and we cannot be cowed by the activities of these fifth columnists and we warn the aspirants to call their supporters to order before wielding the big stick in line with the relevant sections of the party constitution,” he said.