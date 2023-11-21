Anambra APGA Dismisses Okonkwo Over Comments, Alleges Inconsistency

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the claims by former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Dr Obiora Okonkwo over comments against the administration of Govrnor Charles Soludo.

The party further accused Okonkwo of being inconsistent in his political journey contending that he should put his falling political structure before coming public over the regime of Soludo.

According to the state Chairman of APGA Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, ” Dr Okonkwo needs to rebuild his failing political career, and remember that he failed woefully when he contested for Governorship election under Zenith Labour Party, after losing in the PDP primaries.

“Dr Okonkwo should show consistency and refrain from jumping from one political party to the other within a very short period of time,”

“Dr Okonkwo’s wish of contesting during the 2025 Anambra Gubernatorial election, means he has not learnt his lessons, stating that Anambra South will complete the two tenure according to the zoning”

Querying the platform on which Okonkwo will even pursue such a white elephant ambition, Chief Obi-Okoye said while APGA is on a steady rise, garnering support and acclaim due to the visionary leadership of Mr Governor, the PDP on the other hand, is on the fast lane towards extinction in Anambra, due to years of greed and backwardness.