Anambra APGA Dismisses Okonkwo Over Attacks On Soludo

The members of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state have dismissed the claims of non-performance against Gov Charles Soludo by Zenith Labour Party candidate in the last gubernatorial election contending that his ambition has beclouded his sense of rational judgement.

They further accused him of overheating the polity by turning blind eyes to the monumental developmental strides of the governor since he came into the saddle.

According to their National Director APGA Media Warriors Forum Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe in a statement;

“Reasonable minds will not take Obiora Okonkwo’s politically motivated lies against Governor Soludo seriously because they know very well that his dead-on-arrival governorship ambition has beclouded his sense of reasoning”

“He is only labouring in vain to stand truth on its head and portray Anambra State under Governor Soludo administration watch in a bad light”

” An adage says that you cannot tell a blind man that there is no salt in the soup because the person will detect it through the taste of the soup”

“The people residing in Anambra and visitors to the State are testifying about Governor Soludo administration’s transformation of the nook and crannies of our State”

“The development going on in Anambra under Soludo’s watch is something the people of the State have never seen before since the creation of our State.”

” Even Sen. Chris Ngige testified that Governor Soludo has surpassed his record of achievements in office”

“It’s not only Ngige that he surpassed their achievements but other Fmr Governors since the creation of our State”

” Obiora Okonkwo in our opinion and that of many others in Anambra is a failed politician

“Since he started contesting for election in Anambra, he has not been able to win any elective post’

” So his failed attempts to win Senate and governorship election in Anambra has affected his brain and that made him be reasoning abnormal”

“Anambra has passed the stage of being deceived with cooked-up lies’

” Obiora Okonkwo is someone the people of the State rejected many times that he contested for both Senate and governorship election because they know that he has nothing to offer them”

“All he is saying against Governor Soludo to score cheap political point is an exercise in futility and tantamount to pouring water on a Stone”

“People like Obiora Okonkwo are using cooked-up lies against the Governor to embolden criminals and fuel insecurity in the State,” he said.

