Anambra APGA Congress: 8 To Step Down For Obiokoye

Forty-eight hours into the conduct of the State Congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, about eight aspirants to the Chairmanship position are set to step down for Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye.

Recall that 13 persons had indicated interest to contest for the said position this community Saturday which was zoned to Anambra Central Senatorial District.

As of Wednesday evening pockets of horse trading have been going on in the party over who becomes the state Chairman of the party, a development that has led to eight aspirants holding meetings for a consensus candidate and top on the list is the former National Publicity Secretary of the party Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye.

Among the eight aspirants include candidates from Idemili North and South local government areas as well as Dunukofia and Njikoka local government areas.

Though the source pleaded not to mention their names until Friday evening it was gathered that the aspirants are of the view that candidates from Awka North and South local government area had no business contesting for the position since the Deputy Governor of the state Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim is from Awka South local government area.

When contacted the Chairman Anambra State Congress Committee Dr Alex Obiogbolu declined comments contending that as an umpire he and his committee members remain neutral adding that until the aspirants involve make an official pronouncement the committee still has the 13 aspirants as candidates for the Saturday Congress.

But the eight aspirants are also demanding for soft landing through political appointments on the event of their stepping down for Obiokoye but the picture is not yet clear about the position of Gov Charles Soludo who is in Abuja at the moment.

Reacting to this development, Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye noted that he has been receiving calls from most of the aspirants but is yet to go into talks with them.

“Yes some of my fellow aspirants have been calling and I welcome those calls in the spirit of brotherhood and comradeship but the talks are still ongoing and that is the beauty of party politics and I guarantee you that the party will not be disappointed by my position as the state chairman of our great party APGA,” he said.