Anambra APGA Chairmanship Candidate Targets Return Of 30,000 Defectors

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Mr Nchekwube Anthony Dunga on Wednesday said that when elected he would ensure the return of over 30,000 members who defected to other political parties.

Speaking with reporters, Dunga noted that one of the causes of members decamping to other parties is a result of an inadequate reward system for loyal party members adding that he would ensure that members are rewarded.

“Initiating a Reward Mechanism is fundamental as the way to recompense the consistency and steadfastness of our party members, especially after an excellent delivery of special tasks, or after tedious jobs like general elections, primary elections, LGA party tours, and political summits, seminars, ward events, etc”

“People would be encouraged to register as members of our great party APGA through a massive grassroots drive across the state.

“We’ll strive and penetrate the politically redundant demography of people who just turned 18 yrs and others who ain’t politically curious and get them activated into our party sympathizer’s fold.

“With our strategic plan to create a positive outlook for our party in Anambra State, we seek to make people visualize the bigger picture of making Anambra a prosperous and liveable state. People are the most important piece of the puzzle and that’s what my team and I intend to harness in the first three months of my leadership.”

“We’ll drive the initiative where party members, APGA faithful, and APGA sympathizers would approach politics with a mindset of “contributing” to the cause rather than “receiving” as their first line of engagement with APGA candidates.

“It enables party members to own up party projects as theirs having invested in their scarce resources into the project. “he said.